Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -2876.19%.

In recent trading session, Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw 40.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.11 or 36.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.78M. That most recent trading price of AUVI’s stock is at a discount of -2209.52% from its 52-week high price of $9.70 and is indicating a premium of 30.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 404.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.06%, in the last five days AUVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 13.93% to its value on the day. Applied UV Inc’s shares saw a change of -90.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.46% in past 5-day. Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) showed a performance of -11.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56140.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2876.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2876.19% for stock’s current value.

Applied UV Inc (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.84 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.91 million and $5.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 83.60% while estimating it to be 85.50% for the next quarter.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.16% institutions for Applied UV Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at AUVI for having 39360.0 shares of worth $15472.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, which was holding about 34445.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13540.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8125.0 shares of worth $3193.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7719.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3034.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.