Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Dropped -2.32% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.15 trading at -$0.25 or -3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.64M. That closing price of ANGO’s stock is at a discount of -204.9% from its 52-week high price of $21.80 and is indicating a premium of 6.01% from its 52-week low price of $6.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 680.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.
Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.38%, in the last five days ANGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/04/23 when the stock touched $7.15 price level, adding 12.38% to its value on the day. Angiodynamic Inc’s shares saw a change of -48.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.32% in past 5-day. Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) showed a performance of 1.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.85 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.
Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Angiodynamic Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -450.00% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -800.00% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.06 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.
In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -426.75% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.
ANGO Dividends
Angiodynamic Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 03 and January 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.