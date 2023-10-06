Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Dropped -2.32% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.15 trading at -$0.25 or -3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.64M. That closing price of ANGO’s stock is at a discount of -204.9% from its 52-week high price of $21.80 and is indicating a premium of 6.01% from its 52-week low price of $6.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 680.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.