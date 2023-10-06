Analysts Predict Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) To Reach $135.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) saw 6.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.60 trading at $1.43 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.89B. That closing price of MRK’s stock is at a discount of -15.49% from its 52-week high price of $119.65 and is indicating a premium of 15.92% from its 52-week low price of $87.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Merck & Co Inc (MRK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.76. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.95 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days MRK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $103.60 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Merck & Co Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) showed a performance of -2.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.88 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $124.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $103.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.58% for stock’s current value.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Merck & Co Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.36% while that of industry is -6.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.40% in the current quarter and calculating 7.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.31 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $14.96 billion and $13.83 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.40% while estimating it to be 5.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.95%.

MRK Dividends

Merck & Co Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK)’s Major holders