Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) Stock Plunged -44.26% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.02 or 13.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.03M. That most recent trading price of AMBO’s stock is at a discount of -311.76% from its 52-week high price of $0.70 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29620.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 95.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 13.33%, in the last five days AMBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/06/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 23.49% to its value on the day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -44.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.24% in past 5-day. Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) showed a performance of -11.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9440.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.
AMBO Dividends
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 11 and December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.80% institutions for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMBO for having 0.16 million shares of worth $35743.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 32946.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7330.0.