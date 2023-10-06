Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) Stock Plunged -44.26% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.02 or 13.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.03M. That most recent trading price of AMBO’s stock is at a discount of -311.76% from its 52-week high price of $0.70 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29620.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 95.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.