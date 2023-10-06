After A -3.98% Drop In Share Price, Is Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at -$0.01 or -3.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.77M. That most recent trading price of ETAO’s stock is at a discount of -5900.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a discount of -5.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 301.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.98%, in the last five days ETAO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 41.35% to its value on the day. Etao International Co Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -98.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.59% in past 5-day. Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) showed a performance of -32.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.