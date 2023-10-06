After A 12.64% Jump This Year Is Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.10 trading at -$2.24 or -3.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.33B. That most recent trading price of QSR’s stock is at a discount of -26.09% from its 52-week high price of $78.30 and is indicating a premium of 17.46% from its 52-week low price of $51.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.94. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.86 in the current quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.48%, in the last five days QSR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $62.10 price level, adding 6.83% to its value on the day. Restaurant Brands International Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.78% in past 5-day. Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) showed a performance of -7.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.92 million shares which calculate 6.14 days to cover the short interests.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Restaurant Brands International Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.23% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.40% in the current quarter and calculating 9.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.87 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.82 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.73 billion and $1.69 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.60% while estimating it to be 7.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.68% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.60%.

QSR Dividends

Restaurant Brands International Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.17% institutions for Restaurant Brands International Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at QSR for having 41.73 million shares of worth $2.62 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 23.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.47 billion.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.04 million shares of worth $817.95 million or 4.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.38 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $776.75 million in the company or a holder of 3.96% of company’s stock.