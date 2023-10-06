12-Month Price Target For Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Now Sits At $15.00

In recent trading session, Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at -$0.19 or -17.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $115.96M. That most recent trading price of VAXX’s stock is at a discount of -385.87% from its 52-week high price of $4.47 and is indicating a discount of -19.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.18%, in the last five days VAXX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 32.79% to its value on the day. Vaxxinity Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.20% in past 5-day. Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) showed a performance of -48.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.12 million shares which calculate 25.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1530.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -660.87% for stock’s current value.

Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaxxinity Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.82% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.72% institutions for Vaxxinity Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at VAXX for having 3.0 million shares of worth $2.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $1.39 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.