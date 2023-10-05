With 30.32% From The Low, Is Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw 4.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.25 trading at $2.48 or 16.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.48B. That most recent trading price of EURN’s stock is at a discount of -13.04% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 30.32% from its 52-week low price of $12.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Euronav NV (EURN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.80%, in the last five days EURN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $17.25 price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Euronav NV’s shares saw a change of 9.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.31% in past 5-day. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) showed a performance of 10.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.83 million shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -97.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.93% for stock’s current value.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Euronav NV is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 172.63% while that of industry is -17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 425.00% in the current quarter and calculating -42.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $261.48 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $310.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $176.95 million and $368.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.80% while estimating it to be -15.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 151.56% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 176.01% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.00%.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.52% institutions for Euronav NV that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at EURN for having 5.47 million shares of worth $93.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 4.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.44 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.42 million shares of worth $41.58 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.63 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $28.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.