With 29.01% Distance From Low, Could TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at $0.19 or 4.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $172.55M. That closing price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -5101.62% from its 52-week high price of $256.44 and is indicating a premium of 29.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 769.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/04/23 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 14.26% to its value on the day. TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 1.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.57% in past 5-day. TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of -12.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
TOP Dividends
TOP Financial Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 85.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.21% institutions for TOP Financial Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd is the top institutional holder at TOP for having 34513.0 shares of worth $0.32 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 26061.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.