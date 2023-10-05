With 29.01% Distance From Low, Could TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at $0.19 or 4.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $172.55M. That closing price of TOP’s stock is at a discount of -5101.62% from its 52-week high price of $256.44 and is indicating a premium of 29.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 769.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days TOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/04/23 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 14.26% to its value on the day. TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 1.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.57% in past 5-day. TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) showed a performance of -12.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.