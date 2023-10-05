With 25.39% Distance From Low, Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw 14.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.45 trading at $0.16 or 3.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.10B. That closing price of SIRI’s stock is at a discount of -78.65% from its 52-week high price of $7.95 and is indicating a premium of 25.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.73%, in the last five days SIRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $4.45 price level, adding 9.55% to its value on the day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.34% in past 5-day. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) showed a performance of 3.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 168.37 million shares which calculate 11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.35% for stock’s current value.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sirius XM Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.25% while that of industry is -20.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.29 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.32 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $2.28 billion and $2.28 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.50% while estimating it to be 1.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.85% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.54%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders