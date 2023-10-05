With 2.83% Distance From Low, Is Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.02 trading at -$0.29 or -1.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.75B. That most recent trading price of CHWY’s stock is at a discount of -193.45% from its 52-week high price of $52.88 and is indicating a premium of 2.83% from its 52-week low price of $17.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chewy Inc (CHWY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.