Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) Has Recovered 17.14% To Date, But An Additional -10.8% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.87 trading at $0.05 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $290.36M. That closing price of UROY’s stock is at a discount of -10.8% from its 52-week high price of $3.18 and is indicating a premium of 36.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 893.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days UROY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $2.87 price level, adding 8.89% to its value on the day. Uranium Royalty Corp’s shares saw a change of 21.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.38% in past 5-day. Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) showed a performance of 8.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.