Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) At $1.39: So What?

In last trading session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) saw 2.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.05 or -3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $368.25M. That closing price of URG’s stock is at a discount of -20.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 41.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.47%, in the last five days URG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 17.26% to its value on the day. Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.03% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) showed a performance of -1.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.05 million shares which calculate 3.18 days to cover the short interests.