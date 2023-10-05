Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) -0.44% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.20?

In last trading session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw 12.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.94 trading at $0.43 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.84B. That closing price of UBER’s stock is at a discount of -10.12% from its 52-week high price of $49.49 and is indicating a premium of 48.95% from its 52-week low price of $22.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days UBER remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $44.94 price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. Uber Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 81.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.44% in past 5-day. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) showed a performance of -3.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.78 million shares which calculate 2.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.13% for stock’s current value.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uber Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 109.03% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 119.70% in the current quarter and calculating -44.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

35 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.54 billion for the same. And 35 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.01 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $8.12 billion and $8.61 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.50% while estimating it to be 16.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.17% during past 5 years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.04% institutions for Uber Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at UBER for having 155.05 million shares of worth $6.69 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 144.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.22 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 59.98 million shares of worth $2.59 billion or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.21 billion in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.