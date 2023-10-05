The 12-Month Price Target For Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) Is Now $4.00.

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 4.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.10 trading at -$0.6 or -22.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $165.82M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -50.48% from its 52-week high price of $3.16 and is indicating a premium of 56.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 257.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.22%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $2.10 price level, adding 29.29% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc’s shares saw a change of 79.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.57% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of -30.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.74 million shares which calculate 10.02 days to cover the short interests.