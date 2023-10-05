Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Achieved Almost -35.90% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw 2.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.16 trading at -$0.48 or -3.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $844.88M. That closing price of SNDX’s stock is at a discount of -145.56% from its 52-week high price of $29.86 and is indicating a discount of -2.63% from its 52-week low price of $12.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.79 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.80%, in the last five days SNDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $12.16 price level, adding 27.49% to its value on the day. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -52.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.63% in past 5-day. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) showed a performance of -35.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.59 million shares which calculate 8.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -253.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -130.26% for stock’s current value.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.51% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.20% in the current quarter and calculating -46.80% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.25% during past 5 years.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.18% institutions for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SNDX for having 7.44 million shares of worth $155.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.09 million shares of worth $65.92 million or 4.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $52.29 million in the company or a holder of 4.07% of company’s stock.