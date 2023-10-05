Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) Currently -25.73% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.15 trading at -$0.03 or -0.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.62B. That most recent trading price of PSLV’s stock is at a discount of -25.73% from its 52-week high price of $8.99 and is indicating a premium of 11.61% from its 52-week low price of $6.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days PSLV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $7.15 price level, adding 10.4% to its value on the day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s shares saw a change of -13.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.38% in past 5-day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) showed a performance of -9.61% in past 30-days.