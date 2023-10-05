Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI): -517.09% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 8.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.16 trading at $0.72 or 29.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.42M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -517.09% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 30.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 178.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.51%, in the last five days MDAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $3.16 price level, adding 31.3% to its value on the day. Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -68.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.71% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of -70.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33000.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.