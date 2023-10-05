Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI): -517.09% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 8.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.16 trading at $0.72 or 29.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.42M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -517.09% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 30.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 178.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.51%, in the last five days MDAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $3.16 price level, adding 31.3% to its value on the day. Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -68.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.71% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of -70.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33000.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.
MDAI Dividends
Spectral AI Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders
Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at MDAI for having 0.16 million shares of worth $1.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 35.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, which was holding about 22949.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.