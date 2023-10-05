SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) Shares Are Up 13.95 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at $0.12 or 8.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.87M. That most recent trading price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -28170.75% from its 52-week high price of $415.58 and is indicating a premium of 18.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52460.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 320.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.88%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $1.47 price level, adding 13.52% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s shares saw a change of -99.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.95% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of -1.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.