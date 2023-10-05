Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) Could Grow By 28.54% Or More

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 45.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.69 trading at $2.0 or 9.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.41B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -57.83% from its 52-week high price of $37.39 and is indicating a premium of 50.7% from its 52-week low price of $11.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 47.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.33 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.22%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $23.69 price level, adding 4.74% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.78% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of 1.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86.83 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.68% for stock’s current value.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.98% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.30% in the current quarter and calculating 27.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 162.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.27 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $551.57 million and $663 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 136.30% while estimating it to be 91.30% for the next quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.80% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Amazon.com, Inc. is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 158.36 million shares of worth $2.64 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 73.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.22 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.44 million shares of worth $457.15 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $367.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.