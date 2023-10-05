Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) Shares Are Up 15.0% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.40 trading at -$0.02 or -0.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.39B. That most recent trading price of RF’s stock is at a discount of -48.35% from its 52-week high price of $24.33 and is indicating a premium of 15.0% from its 52-week low price of $13.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days RF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $16.40 price level, adding 6.39% to its value on the day. Regions Financial Corp.’s shares saw a change of -23.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.76% in past 5-day. Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) showed a performance of -9.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.26 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Regions Financial Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.42% while that of industry is -8.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.90% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.89 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.86 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.81 billion and $1.96 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.50% while estimating it to be -5.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.88% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.88%.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.33% institutions for Regions Financial Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at RF for having 111.6 million shares of worth $1.99 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 90.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.62 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29.36 million shares of worth $523.24 million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $430.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.