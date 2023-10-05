Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) Has Risen By -6.35 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) saw 21.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.86 trading at -$0.44 or -3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.57B. That closing price of PBR’s stock is at a discount of -13.35% from its 52-week high price of $15.71 and is indicating a premium of 37.88% from its 52-week low price of $8.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.08%, in the last five days PBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $13.86 price level, adding 8.45% to its value on the day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s shares saw a change of 34.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.23% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) showed a performance of -6.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.3 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.14% while that of industry is -36.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -43.40% in the current quarter and calculating -36.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.48 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.31 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $30.54 billion and $30.15 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.80% while estimating it to be -16.00% for the next quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.38% institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at PBR for having 211.01 million shares of worth $2.92 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 57.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $793.22 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 48.71 million shares of worth $715.05 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $612.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.