Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) Shares Rebounded 37.06% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) saw 3.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.60 trading at $0.0 or 0.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.10B. That most recent trading price of PR’s stock is at a discount of -21.43% from its 52-week high price of $15.30 and is indicating a premium of 37.06% from its 52-week low price of $7.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Permian Resources Corp (PR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.39. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.04%, in the last five days PR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $12.60 price level, adding 10.83% to its value on the day. Permian Resources Corp’s shares saw a change of 35.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.41% in past 5-day. Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) showed a performance of -13.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.73 million shares which calculate 4.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.11% for stock’s current value.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Permian Resources Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.36% while that of industry is -31.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -47.10% in the current quarter and calculating 57.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $726.75 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $791.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $515.88 million and $761.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.90% while estimating it to be 3.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.19% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.46% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders