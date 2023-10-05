Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) Is Currently -240.27% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 7.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.24 trading at $0.17 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.87B. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -240.27% from its 52-week high price of $17.83 and is indicating a premium of 17.94% from its 52-week low price of $4.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.45%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $5.24 price level, adding 3.68% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.80% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -20.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.72 million shares which calculate 3.28 days to cover the short interests.