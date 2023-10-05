Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Is 7.11% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at $0.1 or 5.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of OLPX’s stock is at a discount of -437.06% from its 52-week high price of $10.58 and is indicating a premium of 7.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.