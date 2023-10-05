Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) Rises 3.85%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) saw 14.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.46 trading at $0.61 or 3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.00B. That closing price of NCLH’s stock is at a discount of -38.21% from its 52-week high price of $22.75 and is indicating a premium of 32.02% from its 52-week low price of $11.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.41. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.85%, in the last five days NCLH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $16.46 price level, adding 3.63% to its value on the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 34.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.04% in past 5-day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) showed a performance of -1.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.26 million shares which calculate 4.03 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.91% for stock’s current value.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.67% while that of industry is 25.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 209.40% in the current quarter and calculating 102.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 78.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.54 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.08 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.58 billion and $1.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 60.20% while estimating it to be 37.00% for the next quarter.
NCLH Dividends
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.