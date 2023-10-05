Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) Rises 3.85%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) saw 14.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.46 trading at $0.61 or 3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.00B. That closing price of NCLH’s stock is at a discount of -38.21% from its 52-week high price of $22.75 and is indicating a premium of 32.02% from its 52-week low price of $11.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.41. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.