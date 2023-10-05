NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) -53.16% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$4.40?

In recent trading session, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.70 trading at -$1.18 or -24.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.37M. That most recent trading price of NKGN’s stock is at a discount of -248.11% from its 52-week high price of $12.88 and is indicating a discount of -21.08% from its 52-week low price of $4.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56500.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 108.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -24.19%, in the last five days NKGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $3.70 price level, adding 60.85% to its value on the day. NKGen Biotech Inc’s shares saw a change of -62.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -53.16% in past 5-day. NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) showed a performance of -63.40% in past 30-days.