NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) Jumps 2.56%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 27.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.83 trading at $0.22 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.44B. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -91.17% from its 52-week high price of $16.88 and is indicating a premium of 20.72% from its 52-week low price of $7.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 60.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc ADR (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $8.83 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -9.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.37% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -18.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 104.25 million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $96.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.04 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $158.96. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1700.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -489.35% for stock’s current value.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.31% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.07% during past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.84% institutions for NIO Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 119.46 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 66.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $647.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 38.61 million shares of worth $290.73 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.62 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $130.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.