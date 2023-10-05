MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) Has Seen A Fall Of -23.64% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.52 trading at $0.3 or 13.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.40M. That most recent trading price of MAIA’s stock is at a discount of -107.14% from its 52-week high price of $5.22 and is indicating a premium of 43.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 53.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.54%, in the last five days MAIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $2.52 price level, adding 8.36% to its value on the day. MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.99% in past 5-day. MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) showed a performance of 34.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21090.0 shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -455.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -346.43% for stock’s current value.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MAIA Biotechnology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.71% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

MAIA Dividends

MAIA Biotechnology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.38% institutions for MAIA Biotechnology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MAIA for having 93500.0 shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Centric Wealth Management, which was holding about 64456.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 93500.0 shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26600.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $58520.0 in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.