Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) Declines -2.22% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $2.08?

In recent trading session, Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw 8.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.08 trading at -$0.43 or -17.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $109.68M. That most recent trading price of LGVN’s stock is at a discount of -120.19% from its 52-week high price of $4.58 and is indicating a discount of -1.92% from its 52-week low price of $2.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61400.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 124.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.13%, in the last five days LGVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 22.1% to its value on the day. Longeveron Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.77% in past 5-day. Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) showed a performance of -11.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Longeveron Inc (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Longeveron Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.56% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $265k and $121k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -24.50% while estimating it to be 15.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.28% during past 5 years.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.57% institutions for Longeveron Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LGVN for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.4 million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65090.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.