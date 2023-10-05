Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) At $2.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) saw 11.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.07B. That closing price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -29.56% from its 52-week high price of $2.63 and is indicating a premium of 16.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information
LYG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -7.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.69% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of -0.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.63 million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.
Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.11% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.74% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.30%.
LYG Dividends
Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.