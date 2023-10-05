Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) At $2.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) saw 11.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.07B. That closing price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -29.56% from its 52-week high price of $2.63 and is indicating a premium of 16.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

LYG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -7.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.69% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of -0.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.63 million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.