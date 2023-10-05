Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)â€™s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $16.00

In last trading session, Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) saw 19.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $10.25 trading at $0.18 or 1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.59B. That closing price of KEYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -98.05% from its 52-week high price of $20.30 and is indicating a premium of 16.78% from its 52-week low price of $8.53. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Keycorp (KEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.79%, in the last five days KEY remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $10.25 price level, adding 6.9% to its value on the day. Keycorpâ€™s shares saw a change of -41.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.49% in past 5-day. Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) showed a performance of -10.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.9 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -56.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.44% for stockâ€™s current value.

Keycorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Keycorp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.10% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.90% in the current quarter and calculating -28.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.56 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.57 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.89 billion and $1.9 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.50% while estimating it to be -17.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.35% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.13% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.80%.

KEY Dividends

Keycorp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 82.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.59% institutions for Keycorp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at KEY for having 110.59 million shares of worth $1.02 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.82% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 93.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 10.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $867.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29.04 million shares of worth $268.28 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $230.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of companyâ€™s stock.