Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) Gained 24.14% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.88 trading at $0.1 or 3.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $289.79M. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -120.49% from its 52-week high price of $6.35 and is indicating a premium of 22.92% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.