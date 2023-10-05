Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) At $0.96: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.08 or -8.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.56M. That most recent trading price of JNVR’s stock is at a discount of -472.92% from its 52-week high price of $5.50 and is indicating a discount of -8.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18190.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.09%, in the last five days JNVR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 25.0% to its value on the day. Janover Inc’s shares saw a change of -74.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.28% in past 5-day. Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) showed a performance of -27.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5040.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.