Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) Share Price Rebounds 23.3% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) saw 15.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.28 trading at $0.14 or 2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.56B. That closing price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -15.15% from its 52-week high price of $6.08 and is indicating a premium of 23.3% from its 52-week low price of $4.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.72%, in the last five days ITUB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $5.28 price level, adding 2.76% to its value on the day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 16.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.22% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of -1.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.53 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.99 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.79% for stock’s current value.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.67% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.80% in the current quarter and calculating 26.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.26 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.67 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $7 billion and $7.05 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.00% while estimating it to be 23.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.65% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.55%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.21% institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 94.38 million shares of worth $498.32 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Westwood Global Investments, LLC, which was holding about 61.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $325.92 million.

On the other hand, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and iShares Latin America 40 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23.56 million shares of worth $124.37 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.7 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $82.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.