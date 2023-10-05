Is Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s (NYSE:CX) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $6.03?

In recent trading session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.03 trading at -$0.22 or -3.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.12B. That most recent trading price of CX’s stock is at a discount of -40.3% from its 52-week high price of $8.46 and is indicating a premium of 46.93% from its 52-week low price of $3.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.44%, in the last five days CX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $6.03 price level, adding 11.06% to its value on the day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s shares saw a change of 49.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.97% in past 5-day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) showed a performance of -20.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.47% for stock’s current value.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 125.00% while that of industry is 27.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.80% in the current quarter and calculating 241.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.42 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.18 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $4.04 billion and $3.87 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.40% while estimating it to be 8.00% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.42% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.60%.
CX Dividends
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.