Is Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s (NYSE:CX) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $6.03?

In recent trading session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.03 trading at -$0.22 or -3.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.12B. That most recent trading price of CX’s stock is at a discount of -40.3% from its 52-week high price of $8.46 and is indicating a premium of 46.93% from its 52-week low price of $3.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.44%, in the last five days CX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $6.03 price level, adding 11.06% to its value on the day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s shares saw a change of 49.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.97% in past 5-day. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) showed a performance of -20.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.