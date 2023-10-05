Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA), -44.27% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) saw 8.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.08 trading at -$0.46 or -0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.93B. That closing price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -44.27% from its 52-week high price of $121.30 and is indicating a premium of 31.01% from its 52-week low price of $58.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 59 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 7 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 45 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.14 in the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.54%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $84.08 price level, adding 4.4% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.45% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of -11.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.6 million shares which calculate 3.26 days to cover the short interests.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.99% while that of industry is 22.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.50% in the current quarter and calculating 2.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.61 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.29% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.58%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders