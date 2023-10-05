Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) Currently -11.52% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw 39.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.93 trading at $0.24 or 0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $150.47B. That closing price of INTC’s stock is at a discount of -11.52% from its 52-week high price of $40.07 and is indicating a premium of 31.56% from its 52-week low price of $24.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intel Corp. (INTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.95. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 27 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.67%, in the last five days INTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $35.93 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. Intel Corp.’s shares saw a change of 35.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.81% in past 5-day. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) showed a performance of -2.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.26 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 52.69% for stock’s current value.

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intel Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -66.85% while that of industry is -8.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -64.40% in the current quarter and calculating 220.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.48 billion for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $15.25 billion and $14.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.60% while estimating it to be 2.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.46% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -65.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.82%.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders