Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Stock Has Fallen -96.27% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or 3.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.38M. That most recent trading price of IFBD’s stock is at a discount of -7627.27% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.