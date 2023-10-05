Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Stock Has Fallen -96.27% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or 3.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.38M. That most recent trading price of IFBD’s stock is at a discount of -7627.27% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 3.90%, in the last five days IFBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 5.42% to its value on the day. Infobird Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -96.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.84% in past 5-day. Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) showed a performance of -43.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $62.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56581.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56581.82% for stock’s current value.
IFBD Dividends
Infobird Co Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 6.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.43% institutions for Infobird Co Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at IFBD for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 23929.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29432.0.