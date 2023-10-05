How To Know If Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) Is Expensive At $4.93.

In last trading session, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) saw 10.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at $0.05 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.86B. That closing price of UEC’s stock is at a discount of -17.04% from its 52-week high price of $5.77 and is indicating a premium of 53.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days UEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 14.56% to its value on the day. Uranium Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of 27.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.63% in past 5-day. Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) showed a performance of 4.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.67 million shares which calculate 4.68 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Energy Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -133.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -36.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.63% during past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.84% institutions for Uranium Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UEC for having 26.66 million shares of worth $90.64 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 21.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.46 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.79 million shares of worth $81.16 million or 4.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $38.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.