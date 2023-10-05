Horizon Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) Is 0.56% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.65?

In recent trading session, Horizon Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw 6.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $116.33 trading at $0.08 or 0.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.64B. That most recent trading price of HZNP’s stock is at a premium of 0.05% from its 52-week high price of $116.27 and is indicating a premium of 48.4% from its 52-week low price of $60.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.22 in the current quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.07%, in the last five days HZNP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $116.33 price level, adding 0.04% to its value on the day. Horizon Therapeutics Plc’s shares saw a change of 2.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.56% in past 5-day. Horizon Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) showed a performance of 0.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.1 million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $116.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $116.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $116.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.15% for stock’s current value.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Horizon Therapeutics Plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.47% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.40% in the current quarter and calculating 15.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $967.82 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $888.02 million and $942.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.00% while estimating it to be 12.60% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.85% institutions for Horizon Therapeutics Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HZNP for having 21.54 million shares of worth $2.22 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.53 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.12 million shares of worth $732.55 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $545.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.