In recent trading session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) saw 25.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at $0.34 or 19.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.94M. That most recent trading price of GROM’s stock is at a discount of -11096.17% from its 52-week high price of $234.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 272.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$5.4 in the current quarter.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.43%, in the last five days GROM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/05/23 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 23.72% to its value on the day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc’s shares saw a change of -93.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.33% in past 5-day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) showed a performance of -62.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -474.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -474.16% for stock’s current value.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.00% in the current quarter and calculating 97.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.49 million and $1.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% while estimating it to be 5.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.32% during past 5 years.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at GROM for having 2219.0 shares of worth $4704.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 1001.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2122.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 177.0 shares of worth $375.0 or 0.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 96.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $203.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.