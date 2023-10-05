Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Is 35.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 18.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.40 trading at $0.05 or 1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.13B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -18.53% from its 52-week high price of $4.03 and is indicating a premium of 35.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.