Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Is 35.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 18.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.40 trading at $0.05 or 1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.13B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -18.53% from its 52-week high price of $4.03 and is indicating a premium of 35.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.49%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $3.40 price level, adding 5.29% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 5.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.59% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -10.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98.35 million shares which calculate 4.27 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.41% for stock’s current value.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Grab Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.00% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 90.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $586.29 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $626.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $382 million and $502 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 53.50% while estimating it to be 24.80% for the next quarter.
GRAB Dividends
Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.