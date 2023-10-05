Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Projected To Shrink By -2042.86% Or More

In last trading session, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at -$0.03 or -4.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $156.76M. That closing price of GOSS’s stock is at a discount of -1854.29% from its 52-week high price of $13.68 and from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.09. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.