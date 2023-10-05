Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) Stock Jumped 157.34% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 16.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.09 or 11.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.55M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -840.0% from its 52-week high price of $7.99 and is indicating a premium of 64.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.86%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 11.92% to its value on the day. Genius Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of 157.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.16% in past 5-day. Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of -29.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.