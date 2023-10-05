Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 10.82% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) saw 4.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.23 trading at $0.87 or 5.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.06B. That most recent trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -5.81% from its 52-week high price of $19.29 and is indicating a premium of 44.6% from its 52-week low price of $10.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Frontline Plc (FRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.
Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 5.01%, in the last five days FRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $18.23 price level, adding 3.24% to its value on the day. Frontline Plc’s shares saw a change of 50.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.09% in past 5-day. Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) showed a performance of 10.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.21 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.75% for stock’s current value.
Frontline Plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Frontline Plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.35% while that of industry is -17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.60% in the current quarter and calculating -41.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250.45 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $303.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $382.19 million and $530.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -34.50% while estimating it to be -42.80% for the next quarter.
FRO Dividends
Frontline Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.