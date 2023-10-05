Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 10.82% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) saw 4.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.23 trading at $0.87 or 5.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.06B. That most recent trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -5.81% from its 52-week high price of $19.29 and is indicating a premium of 44.6% from its 52-week low price of $10.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontline Plc (FRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.