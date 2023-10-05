Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) Rises 52.03% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $6.32?

In last trading session, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) saw 8.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.32 trading at -$0.46 or -6.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.17B. That closing price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -40.03% from its 52-week high price of $8.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.78%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $6.32 price level, adding 8.27% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.81% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of 3.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 82.98 million shares which calculate 14.54 days to cover the short interests.