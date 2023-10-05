Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) Rises 52.03% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $6.32?

In last trading session, Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) saw 8.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.32 trading at -$0.46 or -6.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.17B. That closing price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -40.03% from its 52-week high price of $8.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.78%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $6.32 price level, adding 8.27% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.81% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of 3.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 82.98 million shares which calculate 14.54 days to cover the short interests.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Fisker Inc (FSR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Fisker Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.37% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
FSR Dividends
Fisker Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 9.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.65% institutions for Fisker Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fifthdelta Ltd is the top institutional holder at FSR for having 19.28 million shares of worth $108.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 18.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $102.56 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.49 million shares of worth $36.58 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $28.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.