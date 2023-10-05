FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) Reduces -0.79% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.0 or 2.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.50M. That closing price of FAZE’s stock is at a discount of -4287.5% from its 52-week high price of $7.02 and is indicating a premium of 6.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.57%, in the last five days FAZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 8.57% to its value on the day. FaZe Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -91.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.79% in past 5-day. FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) showed a performance of -28.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.