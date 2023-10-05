Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Drops -17.80%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at -$0.1 or -17.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $56.11M. That most recent trading price of SOLO’s stock is at a discount of -208.51% from its 52-week high price of $1.45 and is indicating a premium of 6.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 568.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.80%, in the last five days SOLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 30.88% to its value on the day. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp’s shares saw a change of -22.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.35% in past 5-day. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) showed a performance of -36.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.33 million shares which calculate 6.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.28% for stock’s current value.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.19% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 85.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -71.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $440k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $360k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.02% during past 5 years.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.40% institutions for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SOLO for having 0.66 million shares of worth $0.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $89147.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 63517.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $50089.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.