Does Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) Look Expensive At $8.01? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw 3.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.01 trading at $0.17 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01B. That closing price of PACB’s stock is at a discount of -81.65% from its 52-week high price of $14.55 and is indicating a premium of 31.34% from its 52-week low price of $5.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days PACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $8.01 price level, adding 5.99% to its value on the day. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.19% in past 5-day. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) showed a performance of -28.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.82 million shares which calculate 9.64 days to cover the short interests.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.49% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.90% in the current quarter and calculating 21.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.76 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $52.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $35.4 million and $27.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.70% while estimating it to be 92.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.97% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.00%.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.98% institutions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PACB for having 26.63 million shares of worth $213.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 23.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $185.25 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.11 million shares of worth $121.02 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.35 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $90.94 million in the company or a holder of 4.53% of company’s stock.